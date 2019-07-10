New Zealand stun India by 18 runs to reach World Cup final

The Black Caps will play hosts England or holders Australia in Sunday's title match at Lord's after pulling off a remarkable triumph against two-time champions India

New Zealand cricketers celebrate after winning the Cricket World Cup semifinal match against India at Old Trafford in Manchester, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Photo: AP

Manchester: New Zealand reached their second World Cup final with a stunning 18-run win over shell-shocked India at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

New Zealand, beaten in the 2015 final by Australia, were restricted to just 239-8 after completing their 50 overs a day later than expected following the suspension of play due to rain on Tuesday.

But Kane Williamson’s side bowled superbly to rock India, with three top-order wickets from paceman Matthew Henry proving the key contribution in dismissing the pre-tournament favourites for 221.

