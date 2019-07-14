New Zealand win toss, opt to bat against England in WC final

By | Published: 3:33 pm

London: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat against England in the World Cup final here on Sunday.

Both New Zealand and England are playing the same team.

Teams:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Tom Latham (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.