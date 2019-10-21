Newborn baby charred to death, three injured in Hyderabad hospital fire

By | Published: 10:46 am 10:57 am

Hyderabad: A newborn baby died and three others suffered burn injuries when a fire broke out in the emergency ward of Shine Hospital in LB Nagar here in the wee hours of Monday.

A short circuit is suspected to have led to the fire. The fire broke out around 3 am on the fourth floor of the hospital. While one baby boy who was in the ward was charred to death, three other babies suffered burn injuries.

The hospital staff alerted the fire department and police.

Fire personnel and police rushed to the spot within five minutes and evacuated the place. Children were shifted to a nearby hospital within ten minutes.

Mild tension prevailed following the incident with parents protesting at the hospital. A case has been booked against the hospital management.

