Newborn baby girl found dead in Hyderabad

By | Published: 4:42 pm

Hyderabad: A newborn baby girl was found dumped in a secluded place at Bharat Nagar in Uppal here on Thursday. Police suspect the infant was dumped about three days ago as the body was recovered in a decomposed state.

Uppal police said the locals found the body and alerted them in the morning.

“We examined the spot and found there was a dupatta around her neck. It is yet to be confirmed if she was dumped after her death or killed,” police said adding more details on the cause of death will be revealed after an autopsy.

The Uppal police booked a suspicious death case and said it may be altered based on the forensic report.