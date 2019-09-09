Newborn baby murdered in Warangal Rural district

By | Published: 10:53 pm

Warangal Rural: In a shocking incident, a newborn baby girl was allegedly murdered by her paternal grandfather by stuffing a few grains of coarse paddy into her throat at Yerrakuntathanda near Kesavapur village of Rayaparthy mandal in the district. Though the incident allegedly happened on Saturday night, it has come to light only Monday.

Speaking to Telangana Today, District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) G Thirupathi Reddy said that Gugulothu Mamatha, wife of Tirupathi, had given birth to a girl as second issue during a normal delivery at the Community Health Centre (CHC), Wardhannapet, on Wednesday (September 4). The baby was weighing 2.4 kg and healthy. As Mamatha was also fine, she got discharged from the hospital on Thursday, according to the doctors at the hospital.

However, the officials of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) got information through a phone call from a resident of the thanda that the baby girl was murdered by her grandfather Bheechya as he was expecting baby boy for his son. It is alleged that Bheechya expressed his anger at the daughter-in-law for giving the birth to a girl child even in the second issue and poured coarse paddy in the mouth and killed the new born and buried the body in the nearby fields.

DCPO G Thirupathi Reddy along with the Sub-Inspector J Lakshman Rao , Incharge Tahsildar Gujjula Ravinder Reddy visited the village on Monday and enquired about the incident with the locals.

Following the enquiry, it was decided to exhume the body of the infant and conduct the autopsy by the forensic experts on Tuesday. After learning about the incident, district collector M Haritha has also directed the officials to conduct a proper enquiry and see that the suitable punishment would be given to the culprit.

Meanwhile, Balala Hakkula Sangham State honorary president Achyuta Rao condemned the incident. “The killer of the child Should be given death sentence. Father of the child should also be booked,” he added.

He also asked the representatives of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to visit the village.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter