Hyderabad: Two arrested for attack on hospital

By | Published: 9:23 am 9:26 am

Hyderabad: Two relatives of a newborn baby, who allegedly damaged the glass panes of the Government Modern Maternity Hospital at Petlaburj after the newborn died, were arrested late last night.

The attack was after the child died allegedly due to negligence of the doctors.

According to the police, two persons, Mohd Ashraf and Yusuf Qureshi, damaged the main door glass panes of the hospital after the baby died at the hospital on Wednesday night.

The mother of the newborn, a resident of Nawab Sahab Kunta in Falaknuma, was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon and a C-section was performed her in the evening. Later, the doctors declared that the child had died, police said.

The irate relatives then damaged the door glass panes.

On information the police reached the spot and took both of them into custody. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

