Newborn found abandoned near Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A newborn baby boy was found abandoned near Niloufer Hospital in Nampally, police said here on Monday.

The infant, who is suspected to be three days old, was found in a plastic bag in a parked autorickshaw.

People who saw the child in the vehicle alerted the Nampally police, who shifted the baby to the Niloufer Hospital, where he is being treated. A case was booked and is being investigated.

Police suspect the newborn was dumped by his parents due to his ill health and are verifying the records of recent deliveries registered at nearby hospitals and nursing homes to trace the parents.

