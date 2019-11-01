Newborn in dire need of platelets in Macherial

By | Published: 10:01 pm

Mancherial: A new born, who is the lone survivor of Gudimalla Rajagattu family, which lost four of its members to suspected dengue, is battling for life in a private hospital at the district headquarters.

The baby boy is in dire need of O-positive platelets and his relatives have urged people to come forward to save the orphan child.

Eada Raju, who requested donors of platelets on several WhatsApp groups, told ‘Telangana Today’ that the baby developed viral fever soon after the mother delivered him in a private hospital on October 30.

Since then, we are trying to provide better healthcare to the newborn, but unable to lay special focus on him due to the sudden demise of four family members of suspected dengue, he added.

It may be recalled that the baby’s mother Eeda Sony (29) died of fever while undergoing treatment on October 30. Her five-year-old daughter Srivarshini succumbed to fever on October 26 and her husband Rajagattu (30) succumbed to fever on October 15. Her father Lingaiah (60) breathed his last after being diagnosed with the fever a fortnight back, devastating the family.

