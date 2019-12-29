Newborn screening tests in Nalgonda govt hospital stop

By | Published: 10:40 pm

Nalgonda: Newborn screening tests, sanctioned by the State government for Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in district government hospital of Nalgonda, were kept in the cold storage for more than one and half year.

After two years of appointment of some doctors, the State government had permitted for Newborn screening (NS) for congenital hypothyroidism (CH) through the Dried Blood Spot (DBS) method which is helpful in preventive medicine. Congenital hypothyroidism (CH) is one of the most common causes of preventable mental retardation in the newborns. The ideal time to obtain the blood spot for the test is 3-5 days after the birth of the babies.

According to the doctors, congenital hypothyroidism occurs when the baby does not have enough thyroid hormone. The condition can lead to slow growth and brain development. If congenital hypothyroidism is detected early, a baby can be treated with oral doses of thyroid hormone.

On March 28, 2018, the authorities of the hospital permitted a private diagnostic centre for congenital hypothyroidism for the babies born at the hospital. In the DBS technology, a spot of blood is collected from the heel of the infant and placed on filler papers for tests, but the diagnostic centre has been collecting 3ml blood samples from the newborns from the vein by using syringes, which is strongly opposed by pediatrics of the hospital.

When a news story on the matter was published in print media in April, 2018, then District Collector Gaurav Upppal was reacted and cancelled the award to work to the private diagnosis centre. Since then, the project of newborn screening tests was not awarded to any laboratory and kept in cold storage for more than one and half year.

When asked, in-charge district Collector V Chandrasekhar told that he would enquire the matter with the authorities of the district government hospital and take measures to resume the screening tests in the Mother and Childcase ward at the Hospital.

