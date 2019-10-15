Newborn’s head found near graveyard in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Banjara Hills late on Monday night after the head of a newborn baby girl was found in a secluded place adjacent a graveyard near Road No 13.

It is suspected to have been abandoned there by stray dogs from the graveyard, police said. Local residents noticed the severed head and informed the Banjara Hills police, who said the infant could have been aged around 20 days.

“When we reached the spot, which is adjacent to the graveyard, we found the head all covered in dirt and mud. We suspect she must have been buried just superficially, leading to the stray dogs in the graveyard digging up the body easily and biting the head off the body,” police said.

The Banjara Hills police are investigating.