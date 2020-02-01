Newlywed ends life in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old woman, who was married last month, allegedly committed suicide by hanging in her residence at Srinivas Nagar colony in Vanasthalipuram here on Friday. Her family has alleged that harassment by her husband led to her suicide. The woman, Pallavi alias Pinky, a resident of Malakpet, married Santosh from Vanasthalipuram on December 8.

According to the police, soon after the wedding, the couple started having frequent fights over various issues. Pinky is suspected to have been depressed over it and hanged herself with a dupatta from the ceiling fan in her bedroom in the wee hours of Friday. She was found dead by her husband who informed the police.

The Vanasthalipuram police visited the spot and took up investigation. Pinky’s family alleged she committed suicide due to harassment. A case has been booked.

The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital and was later handed over to the family after autopsy later in the day.

