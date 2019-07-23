Newport, Ashwa Yashobli impress

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:16 am 5:47 pm

Hyderabad: Newport, Ashwa Yashobali, Lesley and Francis Bacon impressed when the following horses were exercsed at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday morning.

SAND

600m:

Versallies (Kiran Naidu) 47, well in hand. Gazebo (Nakhat Singh) 47.5, handy. Shakesphere (RB) 47, handy.

800m:

Gusty Look (App) 58, 600/46, moved well. Lightning Bolt (App) 1-3, 600/47, shaped well. Ispahan (Jagdale) 1-2, 600/46, handy. Francis Bacon (Aneel) 58, 600/44, strode out well. Acadian Angel (RB) & Spiritual (N Rawal) 1-2, 600/46, pair finished level. Call Of The Blue (App) 59, 600/45, shaped well. Tetra Rama (Ashhad Asbar) & Healthand happiness (Deepshanker) 59, 600/45, pair moved well.

1000m:

Exclusive Art (Koushik) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, shaped well. Exclusive Blue (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, good. Arcade Fire (App) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved easy. British Empress (Koushik) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45, moved well. Galloping Ganster (App) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/46.5, moved easy. Promiseofhappiness (Kiran Naidu) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/44, handy. Tokyo Jam (RB) 1-16, 800/58, 600/44, good. Lesley (A Joshi) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, a good display. Exclusive Blue (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, good. Stepper (SM Prakash) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, moved nicely.

1200m:

Newport(App) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, impressed. Ashwa Yashobali (App) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/45, pleased.

