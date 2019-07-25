Newport works well in trials at Hyderabad Race Course

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:35 pm 8:36 pm

Hyderabad: Newport worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday morning.

Sand

800m:

Good Taste (P Sai Kumar) 1-0, 600/46, moved well. Sindhu (App) 59, 600/45, moved well. Magnetosphere (SG Prasad) 59, 600/45, shaped well. Trump Girl (Koushik) 1-3, 600/46, moved easy. ON My Way (Aneel) 1-3, 600/46, handy. Soul Empress (B Nikhil) 1-2, 600/48, moved easy. Moondancer (Deepak Singh) 1-0, 600/47, shaped well. Golden Fortune (Jagdale) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Speed Warrior (Nakhat Singh) 1-0, 600/44, urged-a-bit. N R I Striker (RB) 58, 600/44, good. The Great Gatsby (Gopal Singh) & Palace On Wheels (App) 59, 600/45, moved together.

1000m:

Starboy (SG Prasad) 1-16, 800/58, 600/44, worked well. Newport (App) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Celedonia (P Ajeeth K) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, strode out well. Joy Of Giving (App) 1-14, 800/57, 600/43, can upset. Rhine (Aneel) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, shaped well. Champion Bull (Uday Kiran) 1-15, 800/57, 600/45, note. Reno Star (RB) 1-15, 8001-1, 600/45, handy. Story Teller (Nakhat Singh) & Fabulous Gift (Bopanna) 1-17 (From 1000/400) 45, former moved well. Indian Dreams (Deepak Singh) & Urvasi (Kuldeep Singh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, pair looks well. Most Wanted (App), Big League (Nakhat Singh) & Loch Stella (Bopanna) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44, trio not extended. Mind Reader (Nakhat Singh) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, fit and well. Shivalik Sand (Rohit Kumar) & Dance All Night (Kuldeep Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, a notable pair. Coconut Coast (SG Prasad) & Ashwa Calcvari (P Ajeeth K) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, pair finished level.

1200m:

Lesley (P Ajeeth K) 1-34, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, moved well. Shaquille (Kiran Naidu) 1-34, 1000/1-18, 800/1-1, 600/46, handy. Exclusivenorthwind (Koushik) 1-34, 1000/1-18, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved easy. Miss Marvellous (App) & Turf Choice (Kunal) 1-30, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair worked well.