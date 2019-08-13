News channel reporter attempts suicide in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: A reporter of a vernacular news channel allegedly attempted suicide on Tuesday after accusing the Balapur police of harassing him.

Srinivas alleged that the police picked him up in connection with a fight at a chicken stall in Mallapur late Monday night. He had gone to cover the news but the police detained him and threatened to foist cases against him. Unable to take the harassment, Srinivas attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance. He was shifted to hospital. His condition is said to be stable.

Meanwhile, the Balapur police denied the allegation saying Srinivas was picked up based on details given by the complainant in the case.

“He was picked up as per the identification marks given by complainant Mohd Adnan that one dark and stout person also assaulted him last night,” the police said.

Adnan was called to the police station and asked to identify Srinivas.

“Adnan did not identify him and said he was not the one who assaulted him. Srinivas was then let off politely and was also thanked for co-operating with the police,” officials said.

