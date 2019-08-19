News pictures changed lives of many: Sangareddy Collector

By | Published: 10:45 pm

Sangareddy: Stating that a picture speaks a thousand words, District Collector M Hanumantha Rao on Monday said he had witnessed news pictures bringing a remarkable change in the lives of the poor during his career as an administrative officer.

Addressing photojournalists on the occasion of 180th World Photography Day in the District Collectorate, he said the entire district administration was moved by the plight of a woman who was living in a bathroom, along with her two children, in Siddipet after seeing a picture in a vernacular daily a few years ago. The district officers mobilised funds to construct a single bedroom house within a couple of months for the woman beside extending her financial support, he recalled.

Saying that a photograph about a destitute woman made him visit the bus station in Sangareddy within minutes after seeing the picture in a newspaper, Rao said he had helped her to reunite with his family. “I have a number of such stories to narrate since I had worked in various districts as an administrative officer,” he said. He hailed the services of photojournalists on the occasion. The guests went through the photos exhibited by the photojournalists of Sangareddy district and appreciated them.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson P Manjushri, former MLA Chintha Prabhakar, DSP Sridhar Reddy, DRO Radharamani, DPRO Vijayalakshmi, photographers Md Arif, Satyanarayana, Giri, Sailu, Shiva, and others were present.

