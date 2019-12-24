Newseum set to close its doors

By | Published: 9:17 pm

Just steps from the US Capitol, the Newseum’s gleaming glass-and-steel structure has for over a decade been a shining symbol for the press and free expression.But in a reflection of the woes facing the media industry — which is itself struggling financially while also facing repeated attacks from political leaders — the Newseum will be closing its doors on December 31.

The museum, with exhibits covering the September 11 attacks and the Berlin Wall as well as a daily display of front pages from around the world, announced earlier this year it would sell its building designed by architect James Polshek to Johns Hopkins University for $372.5 million.

The next step could be another museum structure, traveling exhibits or merely an online presence which relates the importance of journalism and a free press.The first Newseum opened in 1997 in Arlington, Virginia, and in 2008 it moved to a $450 million building with a seven-story atrium on Pennsylvania Avenue between the Capitol and the White House. Over its two decades, the Newseum has welcomed some 10 million visitors and hosted hundreds of media events and conferences.