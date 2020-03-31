Newspapers are not infected

By | Published: 31st Mar 2020 12:19 am

The print media, which is facing challenges from electronic and digital media, has received another blow with the outbreak of the coronavirus, particularly in India. A rumour has been doing the rounds that newspapers and periodicals can spread the virus and, therefore, should not be touched.

As a result, many panicky agents and hawkers have been refusing to distribute newspapers. On the other hand, many people, who are being updated by electronic and digital media on the status of virus every hour, have stopped subscribing to newspapers. There have also been instances of police resorting to harassing newspaper hawkers after the lockdown, probably due to the absence of proper guidelines.

WHO Clarification

The World Health Organization (WHO) states in its question and answer segment for coronavirus that: “The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes Covid-19 from a package that has moved, travelled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low.” The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also said that it is quite unlikely that the novel coronavirus would spread through newspapers.

We continue to use paper currency for monetary transactions and are also taking packaged commercial items home. Then why only single out newspapers? The government has also clarified that there is no such risk from newspapers. However, many newspaper stands are still shut and newspaper distribution is in the doldrums.

New Media

Newspapers in India built their reputation during the freedom struggle and, thereafter, through its dedication to societal causes and by fighting for rights and civil liberties of the citizens. Now electronic and digital technology, which can carry visuals and printed word with equal speed and clarity, is posing a big challenge to them. Newspapers in India are going through a tremendous technology transformation and are adopting new methods and means to fight the onslaught of the electronic media in matters of news presentation as well as reaching the reader on each day.

On the other hand, changing lifestyles are also impacting newspaper readership. Hike in newsprint prices, depreciation of rupee and government’s new Customs duty on newsprint have added more pressure to the ailing industry.

Media outlets, large and small, have adopted digital paywalls to augment dramatic declines in print revenues but given their negative impact on website traffic, it has not been a success. Even online advertising paywalls are largely ineffective. In such a situation, it is increasingly urgent for Indian newspapers to carve out their place in the digital media environment.

Enduring Upheavals

Over the past two decades, the once-profitable newspaper industry has endured many upheavals, primarily owing to changing technologies and difficulties in securing capital. Although daily newspaper circulation in the US and Europe is estimated to have dropped substantially, the newspaper industry in India has not seen such a dip; rather it is on an upward trajectory. But the situation is fast changing. Growth in digital advertising revenue has failed to offset the decline in print advertising, resulting in job loss in newsrooms across the country.

Bennett Coleman and Co Ltd, (Times Group) has served a legal notice on ‘The Print’ for a report that claimed transmission of Covid-19 through newspapers and currency notes was theoretically possible, although it was most unlikely.

The notice also calls the publication of the report an “unfair trade practice”. “You are a competitor to us and all newspaper organisations, and your actions are anti-competitive in nature. At the time of abundant misinformation and cluttered internet space, you have tried to hurt your true competitors in an exercise of unfair trade practice to hurt your competition under a deep conspiracy, for which you are jointly and severally liable,” the notice stated. The Times Group has also taken objection to the fact that it wasn’t approached for its views before the article was put out.

‘The Print’, however, said it stood by the report. “Our report is a health and science-focused piece on how this new virus, about which so little is known around the world, behaves on paper and if it transmits through paper,” it responded.

Biased Report

Whatever may be the clarification and the stand taken by ‘The Print’ on the issue, the timing and focusing only on newspapers as carriers of the deadly virus leaving all other paper products out, makes the report seem biased.

The role of print media in a democracy is crucial since news and coverage of events here are largely verified and conform to media ethics. Electronic media is mainly controlled by corporates, big business houses and powerful political leaders and, therefore, most of them are aligned with the ruling classes and others are most vulnerable to the pressure from the powers that be. A large section of digital media posts is unverified and unauthentic news, and many times is simply propaganda. Irresponsible use of social media has marked it as incubators of fake news.

The slow death of print newspapers would leave the power of media in the hands of powerful people and big businesses. This does not bode well for democracy and would lead to autocratic regimes. It’s for us, the people, to take the right call and not be carried away by misinformation.

(The author is a senior journalist based in Assam)

