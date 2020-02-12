Next 10 days crucial for coronavirus in Telangana 

By | Published: 12:52 am 1:14 am

Hyderabad: The ground-based surveillance teams who are the first line of defence against the outbreak of seasonal diseases have said that the next 10-days are going to be crucial, in terms of the risk assessment over detecting new cases of novel strain of coronavirus 2019-nCoV in Telangana.

Senior district surveillance officers said if none of the persons with travel history to China test positive for 2019-nCoV in the next 10-days, then, due to the change in temperatures, chances of the novel coronavirus getting detected or spreading, which was the case with swine flu in 2009, could be less in the State.

At present, 73 persons with travel history to China have undergone testing and none of them have come positive. The health officials, however, have made it clear that since very little is known about the 2019-nCoV and its interaction with local climate, the surveillance efforts will be continued till numbers have started to come down or decline in China.

No sign of secondary infection



Senior health officials in Telangana said so far there had been no indication that the patients who had tested positive for 2019-nCoV in Kerala had infected others. With surveillance efforts not throwing-up new positive cases, the health officials were hoping that in the coming months things could be different (for better) when summer season fully sets in.

Strong surveillance efforts

The health officials are leaving no stone unturned in their surveillance efforts. For instance, few days ago a person from Hyderabad, with a travel history to China, developed fever and was admitted to Gandhi Hospital. Coronavirus test revealed that he was negative and the patient was discharged with an advisory to remain in home isolation for few more days. After three days of stay at home, the person again developed fever (cold) and was rushed to Gandhi Hospital. Sensing trouble, the health officials again tested him for 2019-nCoV and he tested negative again.

Recovery of patients

“The coronavirus patients in Kerala who have tested positive have displayed signs of recovery after being put on supportive or symptomatic treatment. There are also no sign of secondary infection and these are very encouraging signs. However, there is no doubt that we have to be on a high state of alert because WHO risk assessment for China is very high and for other countries is high,” says District Surveillance Officer, Dr Harsha Kumar.

30 Swine flu cases in Jan, Feb



Unlike every year, when the seasonal flu (H1N1) is aggressive during December, January and February in the State, this year has been different, as their numbers are less. In the first two months of the year, the health officials said 30 persons tested positive for H1N1 and there had been no fatalities.

On an average, every year anywhere between 400 and 500 persons test positive for seasonal flu i.e. H1N1 in Telangana. This year, however, the numbers have been less, which enabled the health officials to focus more and strengthen surveillance efforts. “We have been receiving technical assistance to strengthen our surveillance efforts from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Our efforts to reach out to all persons with travel history to China, Thailand and Singapore and their contacts, however, will be continued till there are positive signs and firm directives from WHO and the Ministry,” said senior officials from Directorate of Public Health, Telangana.

nCoV: 9 more to undergo tests in State

Hyderabad: Nine more persons with travel history to China have been identified by the State health officials on Tuesday and they will now undergo tests for suspected novel strain of coronavirus. Out of the nine persons, eight are self-reported i.e., they volunteered, while one person was referred to the health officials by the field surveillance teams. On Tuesday, Gandhi Hospital received seven patients while two patients have been kept under home quarantine and are under close observation.

