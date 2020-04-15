Next two weeks crucial to check COVID-19, says KTR

By | Published: 9:09 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said the next two weeks were crucial to check the spread of Coronavirus in the State, and sought people’s cooperation and support for the government’s efforts to contain the virus.

“While countries like the US were suffering a lot with huge numbers of Corona cases, the situation in India and in Telangana State is under control. It is only because of the precautionary steps taken by the government,” he said.

The Minister, who went on a surprise visit to paddy procurement centres besides visiting a containment zone in Vemulawada, told the media in Sircilla that the State government had taken all measures and was striving hard to make Telangana a Coronavirus-free State at the earliest. “If the people cooperate, this can be achieved soon,” he said, adding that people should not forget that there was no medicine for COVID-19 and taking precautionary measures was the only solution.

Compared to other districts, Rajanna-Sircilla was far ahead in taking precautionary measures, Rama Rao said, adding that it was because of the efforts put in by the official machinery and public cooperation. Seeking the same kind of cooperation in the coming days too, he said unless there was some emergency work, people should not venture out of their houses during the lockdown period. “If at all you have to step out, please wear mask and maintain social distancing,’’ he said.

“People should practice self-quarantine to control the spread of the virus, just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had appealed,” he said, and observed that people in rural areas were strictly following the preventive measures, and were far better than the urbanites in this aspect. “Drawing inspiration from villagers, people in towns should also follow precautionary measures,” he said.

Asking the police to strictly implement the lockdown norms, the Minister instructed them to register cases if anybody violated the norms. Pointing out that so far, only one Covid-19 positive case had been reported in the district, he said everyone should work towards ensuring that the district does not report even a single more case.

He said the district administration has taken all measures to help the migrant labourers in the district. Talking about procurement of paddy, Rama Rao made it clear that the government was ready to purchase each and every grain produced by the farmers. He said that since the area under cultivation had gone up, about 116 harvester have been deployed to harvest the crop.

The administration has decided to establish 212 PPC centers to procure crops, of which 139 centers had already opened. Three maize purchasing centers were also opened, he said.

