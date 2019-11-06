Nexus between Civil Supplies, rice millers in Wanaparthy exposed

By | Published: 12:10 am 10:49 pm

Wanaparthy: The alleged nexus between some officials in the Civil Supplies Department and the rice millers in Wanaparthy district was exposed when police seized a truck with 270 bags of PDS (Public Distribution System) rice. However, the District Supplies Officer refuted the allegations of collusion with the rice millers or private rice processing units.

On October 29, Madanapuram police received specific information about a DCM truck with PDS rice illegally procured from white-ration card holders in villages (PDS rice recycling) by Surya Rice Mill in Athmakur and being brought to the warehouse to be distributed back to the beneficiaries in villages.

Madanapuram SI N Saidaiah, along with his staff raided the warehouse and seized the truck with 270 bags of rice (136 quintals) just before unloading of the rice from the vehicle. The twist in the narrative came when Revathy, the District Supplies Officer, who was supposed to take immediate action, instead tried to get into a turf war with the police and started questioning them about their jurisdiction. She asked the police to hand over the truck back to the DT Enforcement to verify if it was PDS rice. The initial report by the Civil Supplies officials about the incident to the police said the delivery was “suspected to be PDS rice,” but the police were not convinced. After the issue was pursued by local media, on Sunday another report was given by the CSD stating that it was indeed PDS rice.

The truck is presently stationed at Madanapuram police station and a case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code was booked by police against three persons including the miller Venkata Swamy who has been absconding, the truck driver and the cleaner. And a case under 6 (A) of the Essential Commodities Act was booked by the Civil Supplies officials.

The rice millers also tried to bribe the policemen to let the accused go scot-free. But Madanapuram police personnel stood ground. This was the third such case where they had seized the vehicles transporting the material illegally during the past month.

On Monday, Dr Shobhana Devi and Prem Kumar, Members of FCI Consultative Committee, visited the SWC warehouse in Madanapuram and grilled the Civil Supplies officials about the incident. However, Revathy resorted to put the blame on the police officers. The members then went to the rice mill in Athmakur, which was found locked, despite being informed about the visit. An hour later, the mill was opened and the police found at least 40 more PDS rice bags there with labels of the warehouse and some trader.

What was interesting in the matter was that Surya Rice Mill, the mill under investigation, has not been in operation for the past 4 to 5 months now. But surprisingly, they have been delivering PDS rice to the warehouse, for which answer can be given only by the rice miller, according to CSD officials.

On the other hand, DSO Revathy kept blaming the police personnel regarding jurisdictional issues while Athmakur CI A Seethaiah and Madanapuram SI N Saidaiah were firm on debunking her claims in front of the FCI team. The CSD officials also claimed that the truck was not delivering the rice to the warehouse and that it was loading the rice from the warehouse. However, the police personnel said they have evidence to prove otherwise.

When the FCI Committee told the Civil Supplies officials that it was the failure of their vigilance and enforcement team which had prompted the police department to take action, Revathy and other officials gave some excuse to the members. The FCI Committee said a comprehensive report on the incident including the entire ring of illegal recycling of PDS rice which was being carried out across Wanaparthy district. The report will be submitted to Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan who is also the Chairman of Food Corporation of India, said the Committee.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter