NGC organises clay Ganesh idol-making workshop in Mahabubabad

By | Published: 7:45 pm 7:48 pm

Mahabubabad: Telangana National Green Corps (NGC) in collaboration with Department of Education organised clay Ganesh idol preparation workshop at Zilla Parishad Secondary School (ZPSS) girls Mahabubabad on Thursday. The initiative by the National Green Corps (NGC) is to help educate the children about eco-friendly ways to celebrate festivities and will spread awareness among people to consciously adopt idols that are eco-friendly in nature and contribute their bit in retaining the environment safety.

District Education Officer E Somashekara Sharma, who was the chief guest, said “School children are amenable to learn new things. We wish to make them aware of environmental challenges and grow up as responsible adults,” This kind of activities for children imbibes a sense of care and concern for the nature, he added.

NGC Project Officer Vidyasagar trained the students to prepare idols. “We taught them how to make clay idols and left the rest to their imagination and they come up with amazing varieties of Ganesh idols said B Vidya Sagar.

NGC coordinator V Gurunadha Rao said that as part of their campaign. “They have targeted the schoolchildren to make them the torch bearers of the society. The children made these Ganesh idols from clay with devotion, passion and creativity. They are well aware of the ill effects of PoP on the environment and took a pledge not to use PoP idols in the future” he added.

Academic monitoring officer M Sriramulu, NGC team members, students and teachers took part in the programme.

