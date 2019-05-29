NGK: A theme-driven political drama

By | Published: 9:10 pm 9:30 pm

A story-driven movie with part reality and part fictional elements, the movie NGK (Nanda Gopala Krishna) is not going to portray actor Suriya’s larger-than-life image on-screen.

In the actor’s own words, “A common man from a non-descript village is being haunted by loopholes in the system. Amidst utter chaos, nobody dares to make their voice louder. If a problem becomes ‘breaking news’ now, it is being forgotten the very next day. NGK (Nanda Gopal Krishna), without a political background, does not consciously step in, but, rather, gets pulled into the system, unknowingly,” said actor Suriya giving an overall picture of his big summer movie which will hit the screens on May 31.

Partly realistic and laced with cinematic tropes, NGK is neither a fictionalised story nor is it based on the real political incidents. Stating that all the characters he played earlier in his career were “morally right”, Suriya says in NGK, it is different. “There is a shift in the characterisation. I don’t have to be always right or prove myself,” the actor admits. Suriya has been waiting to collaborate with Selvaraghavan since 2001, and the time has come now.

Experience on sets

Director Selvaraghavan, Suriya says, purposefully pretends to be another person. “He manipulates on the sets, his anger and emotions are different from a normal person’s and he is unique. I cannot visualise another Selvaraghavan in the movie industry. Some people are very unique. And he is a director who can make a non-actor act. Selvaraghavan is known for giving different cinematic experience to audience without any comprise,” Suriya adds. Sharing his experience on the sets of NGK, he says, “It was like an ashram without mobile phones. Everybody should be in a meditative mode and focused.”

As YS Jagan in Yatra 2

On a query whether he would reprise the role of the new Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Yatra 2, Suriya said that the news didn’t reach him yet. “Definitely, provided there is something that is meaty, a very good theme and has potential,” he says. When asked if he is interested in taking a shot at it, Suriya says he would see what the makers exactly want to tell through the film.

Upcoming projects

Suriya shares he would soon do a film with his wife Jyothika. He has listened to the first-half narration of the story and awaiting the second-half to okay it. He is also positive about doing a straight Telugu film with director Trivikram Srinivas and talks are being held for it.

The actor is working on an upcoming biographical movie Soorarai Pottru in Tamil. The movie is being directed by Telugu director Sudha Kongara who had earlier directed Guru starring Venkatesh. “We have a long association since the days of Yuva. She has been patiently working on the Soorarai Pottru for the last three years. Rather than making it as a biopic, we took some cinematic liberty,” he said.