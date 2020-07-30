NGO bails out family from misery in Kothagudem

By | Published: 12:14 am 12:27 am

Bhadrachalam: Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime – thus goes the adage.

Following this general principle of mitigating poverty by facilitating self-sufficiency, members of JD (Join for Development) Foundation in Bhadrachalam have come to the rescue of a poor family by setting up a grocery store to ensure a sustained livelihood for them.

The foundation members and kind-hearted donors contributed money to set up the grocery for 48-year-old Lakkamalla Venkateshwar Rao of Mothe village in Burgampahad mandal in the district, after they learnt about the hapless state the man was in due to loss of a son and his own health issues.

Venkateshwar Rao, who worked as a casual labour at ITC Paperboards and Specialty Papers Division at Sarapaka, spent a fortune on treatment of his elder son diagnosed with kidney failure, but lost him. Later, he also lost his job owing to his ailing condition.

He faced a tough time in looking after his wife and his two other children, a son and daughter, both differently-abled. Some good-hearted persons offered the family essential commodities and financial assistance as temporary relief.

“We came to know about Venkateshwar Rao’s condition and wanted to help him. Providing essentials to the family to feed themselves was only a temporary succor. We wanted to ensure that the family has a steady source of income,” foundation’s Khammam-Bhadradri Kothagudem convener K Murali Mohan Kumar told Telangana Today.

After much deliberation, it was decided to set up a grocery store for Rao’s family as a permanent solution. An NRI based in Texas, Janga Kishore, Ravi Engineering Company proprietor, Chitturi Srinivas and Bhadrachalam Chambers of Commerce secretary Khambampati Suresh Kumar came forward with financial support to establish the shop.

A total of Rs 38,000 was spent on setting up the shop at Mothe village and it was inaugurated last weekend. “We are indebted to the JD Foundation members and the donors who came forward to rescue from misery,” Annapurna, Rao’s wife, said. Mothe sarpanch Suramma expressed pleasure at the humanitarian gesture by the JD Foundation.

Mohan Kumar said there were more such initiatives in the pipeline: “It is the first livelihood initiative by the foundation in erstwhile Khammam. It is being planned to carry out similar work with the help of generous donors and the foundation members in the days to come,” he said.

The foundation had also distributed face masks, hand sanitisers, ORS packets and fruits to on-duty staff and volunteers, provided essential commodities to labourers in border villages during the lockdown and received commendation from Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for their humanitarian work.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .