NGO booked in Hyderabad for cheating donors

Hyderabad: Cases were booked against a self-styled social welfare organisation, Hyderabad Youth Courage for cheating and misappropriation of donations collected through crowd funding for a woman suffering from health problems.

The cases were registered at Nampally, Chandrayangutta, Humayunnagar and other police stations in the city, based on complaints made by persons who had made donations to Hyderabad Youth Courage. The donations were made through bank transfer, Google Pay and cash payment, the police said.

According to the police, Mohd Salman of Hyderabad Youth Courage made an appeal through a video at the house of one Yasmeen Sultana who was suffering from health issues, early this month.

After watching the video seeking financial help, several persons had donated over Rs 45 lakh into the bank account of one Asra Begum provided by Salman. The money was donated for the treatment of Yasmeen Sultana and welfare of her four daughters.

The police invoked Section 406 and 420 of IPC against Salman and are investigating the case.

Hyderabad Youth Courage organisation volunteers were recently arrested by the Punjagutta police when they allegedly created nuisance at a private hospital at Banjara Hills Road No 1.

AIMIM leader and social worker Shahbaz Khan had alleged that the organisation was cheating people by making live videos and transferring money from the account of the so-called victims. “Afterwards the money was transferred into the account of Salman and other members of the organisation,” said Shahbaz Khan. He demanded the case be handed over to the National Investigation Agency as it involves money laundering.

