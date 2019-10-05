NGO chips-in to help dengue patients in Hyderabad

By | Published: 6:56 pm

Hyderabad: Voluntary organisation Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) has extended its support to patients struggling with dengue during the ongoing season of ailments and has supported over 160 persons who tested positive for dengue since August.

“Direct support was given to 15 cases, all children aged between 5 years and 15 years from economically weaker sections, where monetary assistance was provided in settling hospital bill partially. Nearly, Rs. 3.75 lakh was spent towards this,” HHF founder, Mujtaba Hasan Askari said.

The most crucial part of the support services to dengue patients both in the private and government hospitals was to procure blood and blood products. A total of 40 units of Single Donor Platelets and 30 units of Random Donor Platelets were procured for patients.

According to HHF, some areas in the city including Masjid Ishaq in Achi Reddy nagar and surrounding slums like Teegalakunta, NS Kunta, Vatapally, Pahadi Gutta, Tekri, Fatima Nagar etc, the cases of dengue was significantly low. These slum settlements had less stagnant water, trees and green cover, which might have discouraged mosquitoes to breed, said Askari.

