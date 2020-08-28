NGO does its bit in fight against Covid in Nalgonda

By | Published: 12:07 am 10:40 pm

Nalgonda: ‘Giving back to society’ was the motto on which former Nakrekal MLA and TRS leader Vemula Veeresham and a few other like-minded persons set up the Uddeepana Educational Foundation in 2017. The foundation is essentially aimed at strengthening the public education system, but with the prevailing pandemic, the members decided to divert the available funds to help Covid patients in the area.

The foundation has been distributing ‘Corona Kits’ comprising 17 items including vitamin tablets and nutritious food to Covid patients. It has, so far, distributed 300 such kits to Covid patients from the poorer sections of society in six mandals of Nakrekal Assembly constituency. Besides, it has also set up eight ‘Corona Kashayam Centres’, a herbal potion believed to boost the immune system. On an average, 6,000 people are served this concoction free of cost daily.

The foundation has set up two ‘Corona Kashayam Centres’ at Nakrekal town, one each at Mangalapally, Kethepally, Muthyalammagudem, Narketpally, Chityal and Ramannapet. The staff prepare the ‘kashayam’ using herbal powders obtained from an Ayurvedic centre in Hyderabad, which is approved by the Ayush Department and it is served both in the mornings and evenings. The response has been overwhelming for the ‘kashayam’.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Veeresham said the corona kits that carry a picture of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, have 17 items including face masks, hand sanitiser, bathing and detergent soaps, a toothbrush, toothpaste, shampoo packet, a dozen eggs, 20 lemons, Vitamin-C tablets and a packet of kashayam powder. “The cost of each kit works out to over Rs 1,000. We have included some daily use items in the kit to encourage the Covid patients to maintain personal hygiene,” he said, adding that the foundation is ready with another 300 kits for distribution in the wake of spurt in cases in the surrounding villages of Nakrekal.

“I personally visit the houses of Covid patients and hand over the kits to send a message that social discrimination should not be shown towards them,” he said.

The foundation, in the past, introduced English medium section in hundreds of government schools using its own resources after getting permission from the Education Department. With schools closed due to the pandemic, the foundation members decided to utilise the funds for the cause of Covid patients. It is a non-fund raising voluntary organisation that operates with contributions from like-minded educated persons and some local elected representatives.

