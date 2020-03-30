NGO donates groceries to migrants in Mancherial

By | Published: 11:41 pm

Mancherial: Members of Sheroes, a women’s voluntary organization donated groceries, vegetables and safety kit to 40 migrant labourer families in Mancherial on Monday. President of the organization, Dr Kavita Ajay said that they were aiming to come to the rescue of around 100 families, affected by the ongoing lockdown. As part of that, they had given groceries to the 40 families living in Green City Colony and 20 in Marutinagar on Sunday. She thanked those who extended their support in doing their bit. Venumadhav, and Ravinder Reddy, residents of the colony and Salla Naresh belonging to Mee Nestam, a voluntary organization, also took part in the programme.

