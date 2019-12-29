NGO donates Rs 20,000 to kidney patient

By | Published: 10:50 pm

Karimnagar: Dubai Yellala Seva Samithi, a voluntary organisation gave away Rs 20,000 financial support to a kidney patient for his treatment on Sunday. A resident of Dattojipeta, Ramadugu mandal, Yashwanth (7) had been suffering from kidney disease for some time now. His parents Venu and Rajitha are in a poor situation to provide treatment to their ward. After coming to know about the incident, DYSS members decided to extend their support to the poor family and provide Rs 20,000 financial support. Choppadandi CI Ramesh Babu, Ramadugu SI G Anusha and members of DYSS handed over the cheque to the family members by visiting their home in Dattogipeta.

