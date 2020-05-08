NGO feeds 400 persons daily for 47 days in Bhadradri

By | Published: 12:37 am

Bhadrachalam(Kothagudem): Feeding over 400 persons twice a day for 47 days free of cost is not an easy task, especially when everything around is shut down.

But the feat was achieved by members of JD (Join for Development) Foundation and Bhadrachalam Chambers of Commerce and Trade. With the announcement of lockdown, the organisation, at first, decided to feed beggars at the temple town of Bhadrachalam.

But the task was expanded with more sections affected by the lockdown. The mass feeding was started on March 22 night by providing food to around 60 alms seekers at Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple, the foundation Khamamm-Bhadradri Kothagudem Convener K Murali Mohan Kumar told Telangana Today.

And very shortly the number of persons offered food reached about 400. ‘It was because we wanted to perform annadanam for migrant labourers, those coming to Bhadrachalam Area Hospital for treatment and their attendants and the poor with limited resources’ he said.

On-duty staff such as police, sanitary workers and volunteers were also offered food in addition to stray cattle in around Bhadrachalam town. The charity workers used to move around in minivan carrying food to feed the hungry. It was worth noting that the members of the foundation and Chamber of Commerce have not taken a break for even a single and they reached out to the needy serving the food where they were from March 22 to May 7.

‘The support extended by philanthropists, local traders, businessmen, police, revenue, panchayat officials and other NGOs like BCM Young Boys was inspiring. Even the kids donated money saved in their kiddy banks, noted Chambers of Commerce secretary Khambampati Suresh.

The work done by JD Foundation and the Chambers of Commerce was commended by the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan during a video conference held on April 2 with NGOs serving the poor across the State during lockdown period.

‘We also distributed face masks, hand sanitisers, ORS packets and fruits to on-duty staff and volunteers. We provided essential commodities to the poor labourers at border villages such as Yetapaka and Gundala’, informed the foundation member Srirangam Sampath.

