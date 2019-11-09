NGO helps have-nots start a new life in Mancherial

By | Published: 12:33 am

Mancherial: Thungapindi Mounika and Kanukutla Rajita never imagined that their wedding would be a grand affair and many guests including a legislator and an IPS officer would bless them. They entered into wedlock amidst hundreds of invitees, while pandits chanted Vedic hymns in a glittering ceremony. They were part of a mass wedding of seven couples performed by Samajik Jagruti Welfare Society, a Mancherial-based voluntary organisation run solely by women, here on Friday.

Mounika, of Shetpalli village in Jaipur mandal of Mancherial district and Rajita from Karimnagar district share a common a tragic fate. They lost their parents during childhood. They could manage to pursue Intermediate and degree, respectively. But, they were always uncertain about their marital life. However, they found a respite with the NGO fulfilling their dream.

“I never thought my marriage would be a colourful event in which scores of guests would bless us. I am elated to have begun this phase of life in such a manner. I feel the organisers are my parents. I am always indebted to them for performing my wedding with Segyam Mallesh of Kundaram in Adilabad district,” said Rajita.

Mounika, who got married to a farmer, lost her parents when she was barely five. Her mother died of a viral fever 10 years ago, while her father committed suicide. “We were unable to bear expenses of Mounika’s marriage. We approached the society after learning about them on social media platforms and news reports,” said Sundilla Arjun, a cousin of hers.

Five other couples from poor families were also grateful to the voluntary body for helping them get married. They exchanged vows as per Hindu traditions in presence of relatives and friends.

“The society members acted as elders to the newly weds from economically poor families hailing from erstwhile Adilabad and neighbouring Karimnagar district and Maharashtra. We presented gifts including a ‘mangalsutra’ weighing 2 grams of gold, silver anklets and toe rings, clothes, home appliances, crockery, mattresses and pillows, all worth Rs 1 lakh,” said Sarita Ojha, president of the society.

She said the couples were shortlised from 34 applicants and pointed out that the organisation had also helped seven couples get maried in 2016. Gade Satyam, one of the invitees, said, “Their deed is appreciable and I congratulate the newly weds. One must draw inspiration from the society,” he said.

