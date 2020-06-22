NGO in Mahabubabad to prepare one lakh seed balls for green drive

By | Published: 12:07 am 11:06 pm

Mahabubabad: Even as the State government is getting ready for taking up the 6th phase of the Telanganaku Haritha Haram (THH) programme, Vandemataram Foundation (VMF), a non-governmental organistaion (NGO) based at Thorrur town in the district, has come forward to chip in the movement by preparing one lakh seed balls.

Founded in 2005 by a philanthropist Takkalapally Ravindra, popularly known as ‘Vandemataram’ Ravindra, the organisation has been indeed working for the strengthening of the government schools thus transforming the lives of hundreds and thousands of the students hailing from the rural areas. However, the VMF in association with Council for Green Revolution (CGR), another NGO, launched the special plantation drive in eight erstwhile districts of the State, and planted a total of 36 lakh saplings. “By taking up the special plantation drive, we were able to get the ‘Telangana Haritha Mitra’ award by the State government in 2018,” told Vandemataram Ravindra to Telangana Today.

“Our intention is to welcome the 6th phase ‘Haritha Haram’ with one lakh seed balls. As a part of this, we have already prepared nearly 70,000 seed balls so far. A total of 40 inmates of the Nithin Bhavan, a multi-educational hub, have been involved in the preparation of the seed balls. We have collected the seeds of different varieties from the donors. We have also collected the seeds of wild plants like tamarind, custard apple, mango, blue berry, Jammi, peepal, mahua and several others,” Ravindra said and added that they would throw the seed balls in the tank bunds, along the irrigation canals and on the hillocks.

The VMF also planted 300 to 400 saplings in a total of 125 government schools in spreading over eight districts in the State. “We also conduct programmes like ‘Vrisksha Bhandan’, on the lines of ‘Raksha Bandhan’, where the students are asked to oath to protect the trees,” he said.

“Meanwhile, we have recently brought 20,000 saplings of different kinds from the Kadiyam village in East Godavari district to plant in 20 villages on the district during this rainy season,” Ravindra said and added that they had indeed working for the protection of the environment by taking up the plantation of the saplings since 2008.

On the other hand, the VMF is also taking up several other social service activities including helping the poor woman. During the lockdown imposed to check the spread of Covid-19, the VMF handed over the kits containing rice and other essentials worth nearly Rs 20 lakh to a total of 1,000 mothers in the district. People may contact Ravindra on 98490 54339 or by email [email protected]

