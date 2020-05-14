NGO, philanthropist arrange transport facility for 40 migrants in Warangal

By | Published: 7:57 pm 8:10 pm

Warangal Urban: Sulakshya Seva Samithi, an NGO based in Hanamkonda, with the financial assistance of a philanthropist Tulsi Pawar, helped 40 migrant labourers return to their native places in Chhattisgarh. President of the Samithi Santhosh Manduva said they received a WhatsApp message that a group of 37 persons, including women and children from Chattisgarh, who had set out from Eluru Ashram in Andhra Pradesh to Rajnandgaon and had entered Telangana on Wednesday morning, were heading towards Warangal in the night.

“We were informed that they had been walking for the past few days to reach their destination. We immediately shared their plight in social media,” he said. “Tulsi Pawar, an entrepreneur and philanthropist, immediately responded and arranged an autorickshaw to transport them from Thorrur to Warangal and provided them with food and accommodation on Wednesday night. He also arranged breakfast on Thursday morning and hired a DCM van to take them to their home town in Mungeli in Chhattisgarh,” he added.

As GWMC Commissioner Pamela Satpathy was informed about the plight of the labourers on Wednesday itself, she had spoken with the District Collector and Zilla Parishad CEO of Mungeli to coordinate their trip and also assured that she would speak to the concerned authorities in case anyone stops them. Satpathy also visited the place where the migrant workers were given shelter in Hanamkonda.

