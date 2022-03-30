NGO spreads smiles on faces of orphans, elders in Warangal

Warangal: Founded by a group of like-minded friends in 2013, Sulakshya Seva Samithi, an NGO, has been spreading smiles on the faces of the orphans, elderly destitutes and others in the erstwhile Warangal district.

Speaking to Telangana Today, founder president of the Samithi, Santosh Manduva said he chose this journey of serving the needy after donating a water filter to an old age home during his college days. “The joy I experienced after giving the water filter on my birthday prompted me to take up more such activities. First, I started on my own and then many extended a helping hand. And this is how the NGO was born,” Santosh said. “We love Santosh anna who keeps surprising us regularly. He takes us to movies, restaurants, heritage sites, amusement parks and various other places. We celebrate festivals and other important occasions together,” said Vishnu of Oasis orphanage.

The Sulakshya Seva Samithi has been adopting government schools, setting up libraries, providing financial assistance to meritorious students from poor families, organising health camps, and other contemporary issues. “Every winter, we donate blankets to the poor and homeless,” Santosh said.

To promote Ganesh idols using clay, the NGO has been distributing clay Ganesh idols during Vinayaka Navaratri celebrations in Warangal. “Santosh is doing a great job. We need to have youngsters like him,” said an environmental activist and advocate Potlapally Veerabhadra Rao. Most importantly, the relief activities carried out by NGO during the Covid-19 pandemic despite knowing that the deadly virus may contract won accolades. “We worked for 12 hours a day for almost two months, distributed around 1,000 dry ration kits, 2,000 SafEnergy kits, 500 veggie kits, 2,000 migrant refreshment kits, 5,000 masks, 3,000 sanitisers and arranged transportation for migrant labourers from other States,” Santosh said.

“Learning about our activities through an email sent by the NGO, former president late APJ Abdul Kalam invited Santosh to Raj Bhavan where he stayed there briefly on May 13, 2015, and appreciated the efforts and gifted his autobiography “Wings of fire” with his autograph,” he said.

“As we gear up for the decennial celebrations in 2023, we have a series of events in the pipeline. We would like to educate, empower, and enlighten the lives of many by organising motivational talks and awareness programmes,” said Santosh, an MBA graduate from London.

