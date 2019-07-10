NGT chairman takes stock of cleanliness in Sircilla

By | Published: 8:21 pm

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The National Green Tribunal State level committee chairman Justice CV Ramulu toured the district on Wednesday.

As part of his tour, Ramulu along with Collector D Krishna Bhaskar, Superintendent of Police Rahul Hegde and others visited various government offices and observed cleanliness at the collectorate, municipal office, district headquarters and hospital.

He also inspected dry waste collection center, vermi-compost unit, and faecal sludge treatment plant in the town and appreciated collector for good maintenance of the units.

Later, Ramulu conducted review meeting with officials to discuss about solid and liquid waste collection management and recycling and measures taken for the protection of environment at the collectorate in Sircilla.

Speaking on the occasion, NGT State Chairman opined that protection of environment was the responsibility of every citizen. “Both government officials and common public should strive hard for the protection of environment,” he added.

He emphasised the need to educate students about the importance of environment and measures to be taken to protect it. Collector explained about the measures being taken to implement NGT guidelines and norms ad solid waste management measures.

Later, Ramulu visited Vemulawada Rajarajeshwara swamy temple and performed special pujas.

