NGT- the green culture

National Green Tribunal (NGT) is a quasi-judicial, statutory body established on October 18, 2010 under the National Green Tribunal Act 2010 to handle environment related disputes involving multiple issues.

Purpose

To provide for the establishment of a National Green Tribunal for the effective and expeditious disposal of cases relating to environmental protection and conservation of forests and other natural resources including enforcement of any legal right relating to environment and giving relief and compensation for damages to persons and property and for matters connected

Mandate of NGT

Effective and expeditious disposal of civil cases relating to

Environmental protection

Environmental clearances for projects by government is covered under the jurisdiction of NGT

Conservation of forests and other natural resources.

Enforcement of any legal right relating to environment

Relief and compensation for damages to persons and properties.

Justification

United Nations Conference on the Human Environment held at Stockholm in June, 1972 – to take appropriate steps for the protection and improvement of the human environment

United Nations Conference on Environment and Development held at Rio de Janeiro in June, 1992 – provide effective access to judicial and administrative proceedings, including redress and remedy and to develop national laws regarding liability and compensation for the victims of pollution and other environmental damage

The right to healthy environment has been construed as a part of the right to life under article 21 of the Constitution

Article 48 A of DPSP – State shall endeavour to protect and improve the environment and to safeguard the forests and wildlife of the country.

Composition/Constitution

The tribunal shall consist of

A full-time chairperson appointed by the Central government on the advice (in consultation with) of CJI

Ten to twenty full time judicial members-appointed by the Central government on the recommendation of a selection committee constituted under the rules framed by MOEF.

Ten to twenty full time expert members-appointed by the central government on the recommendations of a selection committee constituted under the rules framed by MOEF.

A combination of judicial members and expert members (both short /term, & long term) will ensure a proper assessment of the damage / liability and suitable legal remedies for the same.

Qualifications

A person shall not be qualified for appointment as the Chairperson or Judicial Member of the Tribunal unless he is, or has been, a Judge of the Supreme Court of India or Chief Justice of a High Court:

Provided that a person who is or has been a Judge of the High Court shall also be qualified to be appointed as a Judicial Member.

A person shall not be qualified for appointment as an Expert Member, unless he—

Has a degree in Master of Science (in physical sciences or life sciences) with a Doctorate degree or Master of Engineering or Master of Technology and has an experience of fifteen years in the relevant field including five years practical experience in the field of environment and forests (including pollution control, hazardous substance management, environment impact assessment, climate change management, biological diversity management and forest conservation) in a reputed National level institution; or Has administrative experience of fifteen years including experience of five years in dealing with environmental matters in the Central or a State Government or in a reputed National or State level institution.

Conditions of Service

The Chairperson, Judicial Member and Expert Member of the Tribunal shall not hold any other office during their tenure.

The Chairperson and other Judicial and Expert Members shall not, for a period of two years from the date on which they cease to hold office, accept any employment in, or connected with the management or administration of, any person who has been a party to a proceeding before the Tribunal under this Act.

Provided that nothing contained in this section shall apply to any employment under the Central Government or a State Government or local authority or in any statutory authority or any corporation established by or under any Central, State or Provincial Act or a Government company as defined in section 617 of the Companies Act, 1956.

Appointment

The Chairperson, Judicial Members and Expert Members of the Tribunal shall be appointed by the Central Government.

The Chairperson shall be appointed by the Central Government in consultation with the Chief Justice of India.

Term and Tenure

The Chairperson, Judicial Member and Expert Member of the Tribunal shall hold office as such for a term of five years from the date on which they enter upon their office, but shall not be eligible for re-appointment.

If a Judge of the Supreme Court, has been appointed as Chairperson or Judicial Member of the Tribunal, he shall not hold office after he has attained the age of seventy years.

If the Chief Justice of a High Court, has been appointed as Chairperson or Judicial Member of the Tribunal, he shall not hold office after he has attained the age of sixty-seven years.

If a Judge of a High Court, has been appointed as Judicial Member of the Tribunal, he shall not hold office after he has attained the age of sixty-seven years

No Expert Member shall hold office after he has attained the age of sixty-five years.

Benches of NGT – has five benches

Main / Principle Bench – Delhi covering northern – States.

Western Bench – Pune, Maharashtra

Central Bench – Bhopal MP

Southern Bench – Chennai TN

Eastern Bench – Kolkata, WB.

Five benches indicate a decentralised system of justice which ensures easy access and speedy justice.

Jurisdiction

The Tribunal shall have the jurisdiction over all civil cases where a substantial question relating to environment (including enforcement of any legal right relating to environment), is involved and such question arises out of the implementation of the laws specified in Schedule I.

No application for adjudication of dispute under this section shall be entertained by the Tribunal unless it is made within a period of six months from the date on which the cause of action for such dispute first arose.

Provided that the Tribunal may, if it is satisfied that the applicant was prevented by sufficient cause from filing the application within the said period, allow it to be filed within a further period not exceeding sixty days.

The Tribunal may, by an order, provide

relief and compensation to the victims of pollution and other environmental damage arising under the enactments specified in the Schedule I (including accident occurring while handling any hazardous substance); for restitution of property damaged; for restitution of the environment for such area or areas,

No application for grant of any compensation or relief or restitution of property or environment under this section shall be entertained by the Tribunal unless it is made within a period of five years from the date on which the cause for such compensation or relief first arose

Any person aggrieved by any award, decision or order of the Tribunal, may, file an appeal to the Supreme Court, within ninety days from the date of communication of the award, decision or order of the Tribunal

Whoever, fails to comply with any order or award or decision of the Tribunal under this Act, he shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine which may extend to ten crore rupees, or with both and in case the failure or contravention continues, with additional fine which may extend to twenty-five thousand rupees for every day during which such failure or contravention continues after conviction for the first such failure or contravention

The Tribunal shall not be bound by the procedure laid down under the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, but shall be guided by principles of natural justice. The tribunal is mandated to make and endeavour for disposal of applications or appeals finally within 6 months of filing of the same.

Laws mentioned under Schedule I

The Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974;

The Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Cess Act, 1977; The Forest (Conservation) Act, 1 980;

The Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981;

The Environment (Protection) Act, 1986;

The Public Liability Insurance Act, 1991;

The Biological Diversity Act, 2002.

Significance of NGT

The victims of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, considered as one of the world’s largest and worst disasters both in terms of magnanimity and impact were poorly compensated after several years of traits (Case of delayed justice).

In this backdrop NGT becomes significant as

An exclusive body with jurisdiction on environment related issues will ensure speedy justice.

Its decentralised set up assures quicker access to justice.

A combination of exports and judicial members in NGT will ensure the right compensation based on the assessment of short term and long term impact

It emphasises on transparency and accountability by publishing all its decisions online on a day to day basis.

It delivers justice in a time bound manner (speedy justice) ; NGT Act mandates the tribunal to dispose all cases within six months.

Its jurisdiction covers all laws related to environment like the forest conservation Act Biological Diversity Act and so on

India is the third country following Australia and New Zealand to have such a system. Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) works under the act of (NGT)

Issues