NH-44 turns into makeshift market in Nirmal

Nirmal: The nationwide lockdown to prevent spread of novel coronavirus has not only changed peoples’ lifestyle, but the way one utilises various facilities.

National Highway 44 became a vegetable market with vendors using it to sell vegetables following lockdown in Nirmal district. The stretch connects Hyderabad with Nagpur.

The stretch of the road network at Eadgaon on Bhainsa-Mancherial road turned into a crowded market with vegetable vendors putting up their wares. The stretch used to register hundreds of vehicles every day before the lockdown, but it has now turned into a makeshift vegetable market.

It has to some extent eased the hurdles of consumers in reaching market located in the centre of the town.

Authorities of Nirmal Municipality have already created a vegetable market in the NTR sports ground in place of the existing facility in view of the outbreak of virus. They identified several places for operating the markets and to practice social distancing. Accordingly, the State and National highways have been used as an alternative.

