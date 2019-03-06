NH expansion slows down giraffes’ road trip

By | Published: 12:46 am 12:50 am

Hyderabad: Though the journey of the two giraffes from Kolkata to Hyderabad has been progressing well, there have been some minor challenges too, it is learnt.

A 126-km stretch of National Highway 16 on Tuesday night proved particularly challenging to negotiate for the heavy duty flat-bed truck carrying the two 14-ft crates in which the giraffes are travelling in. Though the plan is to keep going at a speed of 30 kmph, the journey at night to Visakhapatnam on the highway was not very easy.

With work on the NH16 expansion – from four to six lanes – under way, the convoy had to reduce the speed to about half of what was planned, and negotiate the road carefully. As a result, this leg of the journey, from after crossing Ichapuram in Srikakulam district to Visakhapatnam, that was expected to take about four hours or so, took much longer.

The convoy, which was expected to reach Indira Gandhi Zoological Park sometime around Tuesday midnight, arrived only a little before 6 am on Wednesday. There were also a couple of minor hold-ups at toll gates with respect to checking of transit documents for the animals, which were, however, sorted out to everyone’s satisfaction.

The trip was resumed post lunch from Visakhapatnam. Both giraffes, a young male and a female, are coping well with the journey and are in good shape, it was learnt.

The nearly 1,500-km road trip for the animals began on Monday morning from Alipore Zoological Gardens in Kolkata. If everything goes as planned, the giraffes are expected to arrive at Nehru Zoological Park sometime early on March 8.