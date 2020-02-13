NHAI blamed for road accidents on Karimnagar-Warangal highway

By | Published: 12:07 am

Warangal Urban: Police officials and residents of Hasanparthy have squarely blamed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the frequent accidents on the Karimnagar-Warangal stretch of National Highway-563, alleging that the lapses in design and construction of the highway have not been rectified.

While three persons died on Tuesday, two others died in accidents since January 5. There are nine blind curves in a stretch of just eight km from Hasanparthy to Ananthsagar on the highway. There are no dividers on the road though it is close to Warangal city.

Locals allege that the NHAI is not bothered about taking corrective measures. Though there was a proposal to set up dividers from Hasanparthy to Ananthasagar, nothing has come of it so far. The road widening proposal has also been put on the backburner.

Though the officials decided to upgrade NH-563 into four-lane two years back, but it is yet to be implemented. It is learnt that the Kazipet Circle ACP Ravindar Kumar had also brought the issue of the accidents on NH Hasanparthy Circle, it has fallen on the deaf ears. While the police have got made 30 sign boards and also met the NHAI officials in person. “We have made several requests to the NHAI to take up measures to check the accidents, but the NHAI officials seems to be not bothered about the lives of the road users,” a police official said.

Sanjeeva, a resident of Hasanparthy, has urged the NHAI to take steps to prevent the accidents in addition to take up the widening works. While G Sudheer Babu was the Commissioner of Police (CP), Warangal, he along with the transport officials formed ‘road accidents analysis wing (RAAW)’ for the active coordination among the officials concerned to check the road accidents. NHAI officials were also made part of the team, but they seem to be not worried about the active involvement in the meetings organised by the police. “Though they (NHAI officials) attend the road safety meetings conducted by the district machinery, they are not ready to implement suggestions made by the police,” a police official said.

