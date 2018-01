By | Published: 6:51 pm 9:38 pm

Hyderabad: National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) thrashed Ministry of Power (MOP) 102-20 in the 19th Inter-CPSU Kabaddi Tournament at the Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium, Yousufguda on Thursday.

In the other matches, Powergrid beat PFC 54-13, BBMB defeated MOP 50-14, SJVN downed CEA 46-11 and NHPC dispatched REC 52-21.

Results: Powergrid bt PFC 54-13; BBMB bt MoP 50-14; SJVN bt CEA 46-11; NHPC bt REC 52-21; NHPC bt MoP 102-20.