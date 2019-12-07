NHRC team inspects encounter spot in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:28 pm

Hyderabad: A team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Saturday morning inspected the spot where four rape suspects were killed in an alleged exchange of fire at Chattanpally village in Shadnagar early on Friday.

The four were arrested for their involvement in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinary assistant surgeon in Shadnagar on November 28.

The NHRC took cognizance of the encounter killings and ordered an inquiry. It said the encounter was a matter of concern and needed to be probed.

A police team from Cyberabad accompanied the NHRC team from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad to the encounter spot.

