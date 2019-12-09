NHRC team meets Disha’s family in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:41 am 1:18 am

Hyderabad: The seven-member National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team’s inquiry into the Shadnagar encounter, in which four suspects of the Disha rape-murder case were killed, entered the second day on Sunday.

The team interacted with the veterinarian’s family at RBVRR Telangana Police Academy. After initial reluctance, the victim’s father and sister deposed before the NHRC team. Her mother, however, did not accompany them citing health reasons.

The team sent a message to the family stating that they wanted to record their statement in light of Disha’s rape and murder, and the encounter of the suspects. A police team escorted the family to the academy even as residents of the area opposed the NHRC probe and questioned its timing. During the day, the human rights team also interacted with the families of suspects Arif, Shiva, Naveen and Chennakeshavulu who were killed in the encounter, and recorded their statements.

On Saturday, the team visited Government Hospital Jadcherla where the bodies of the four suspects are preserved. It also went to the spot at Chatanapally where the encounter took place. They interacted with the forensic experts who performed the post-mortem examination at the hospital.

On Monday, the team is expected to visit the hospital where injured policemen — Sub-Inspector Venkateshwarlu and constable Arvind Goud — are undergoing treatment. The two sustained injuries when the four suspects attacked them with stones and sticks before being shot dead.

Govt constitutes SIT

The State government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Shadnagar encounter case. The team will be headed by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat. The officers in the team are: K Apoorva Rao (SP, Wanaparthy), Uday Kumar Reddy (DCP Mancherial), Surender Reddy (Additional DCP Rachakonda), P Sridhar Reddy (DSP Sangareddy), Sridhar Reddy (IT Cell Rachakonda), Raja Sekhar Raju (CI Koratala) and Venu Gopal Reddy (Inspector, DCRB Sangareddy)

The SIT will take up the case Crime No 803/2019 registered at Shadnagar police station under section 307,394,224,332 r/w 34 of IPC and Section 174 r/w176 of CrPC and Section 25 (1-B)(a), 27 of Arms Act.

