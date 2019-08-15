NHSRCL donates modern ambulance to Palghar authorities

By | Published: 7:31 pm

Palghar: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL), the nodal agency for the Mumbai- Ahmedabad bullet train project, donated a fully-equipped modern ambulance to Palghar district authorities on Thursday.

A dispensary on its own, the ambulance will have special machinery for cardiac emergencies, officials said.

Among other things, it is equipped with emergency medical trolley, folding stretcher, foldable wheelchair, portable stretcher, oxygen cylinder, blood pressure monitor, blood storage compartment, spine board stretcher, patient bed support, endotracheal tube, resuscitation kit, among other things, they said.

According to them, basic treatment can be started on this ambulance while the patient is being taken to a hospital.

The ambulance was handed over to the district authorities on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day.

District Collector Kailas Shinde, District Guardian Minister Ravindra Chavan and others were present on the occasion.

“The modern ambulance-cum-mobile health unit will make a valuable contribution towards health facilities in the remote villages of Dahanu and Talasari,” Chavan said.

Talking about the initiative, General Manager (Operations) of the NHSRCL, Pankaj Uke, said, “While communicating with the beneficiaries of the bullet train project in Palghar taluka, we came across the fact that the taluka is in dire need of basic medical facilities.”

“Considering this, we had set up a dispensary in this area. This ambulance, equipped with modern medical machinery, is the next step towards this cause,” he added.

Around 109 kms, out of the total 507 kms route of the bullet train, passes through Palghar district.