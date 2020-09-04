NIA arrests FICN racketeer

The gang was circulating FICN in various parts of South India.

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) racketeer Enamul Haque, who was wanted in a case booked by the agency in Hyderabad for his role in running a racket along with his Bangladeshi associates.

The gang was circulating FICN in various parts of South India. The 46-year-old Haque, who was also carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, was absconding since 2018. He was arrested from Malda district in West Bengal, a NIA press release said.

The case was originally registered by the Hyderabad Zonal Unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in March 2018 at Visakhapatnam while the NIA re-registered the case later. Investigation revealed that Haque had played a key role in procuring FICN from across the Indo-Bangladesh border and providing it to his associates Mahaboob Baig and Syed Imran for circulating in India. He was arrested from Malda on Thursday with the assistance of BSF, the release added.

