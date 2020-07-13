NIA arrests two from Pune for links with IS sympathiser

By | Published: 11:30 pm

Hyderabad: Two persons, Sadiya Sheikh (22), a journalism student, and Nabeel S Khatri (27), a gym owner who were arrested by the National Investigation Agency in Pune on Sunday, on charges of conspiring to carry out terror attacks in the country, were found to have been in touch with Hyderabad-based ISIS sympathiser Abdullah Basith, who was arrested by the NIA in August 2018.

Basith and his associate Mohammad Abdul Qhadeer were held for pledging allegiance with ISIS and planning to carry out terror attacks in India. Sources said Basith underwent several rounds of deradicalisation over the last four years. He had made two attempts in 2015 to join the ISIS, but was intercepted and sent for deradicalisation.

However, the NIA in a press release on Monday said the two arrested in Pune in connection with the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) case registered by the NIA’s Delhi unit, were found to be in touch with Basith, who is now lodged at Tihar jail in another NIA case booked in connection with ISIS Abu Dabhi module.

Sadiya and Khatri were nabbed after the arrest of a Kashmiri couple – Jahanzaib Sami Wani and his wife Hina Bashir Beigh from Okhla Vihar, Delhi, with the NIA stating Sadiya was continuously in touch with Sami and Hina along with Basith on various secured messaging applications and deliberating on how to propagate the ideology of ISIS and further its activities in India.

“They were trying to build a cadre of ISIS in India by recruiting gullible youth for terrorist activities. It has also come to light that along with Sami and Basith, Nabeel Khatri was also actively involved in the planning to carry out violent terrorist attacks in India by arranging logistic support such as procurement of weapons, fake SIM cards, assembling of Improvised Explosive Devices etc.,” the NIA said.

Khatri was running a gym in Pune while Sadiya was a second-year student of Mass Communications and Journalism at Baramati.

