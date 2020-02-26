NIA conducts raid in Pulwama over terror funding case

By | Published: 4:08 pm

Pulwama: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids in Karimabad in Pulwama in connection with a terror funding case.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Pulwama police arrested two terrorist associates on specific information. Incriminating materials including explosive substances and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

They were identified as Aqib Maqbool Lone and Naseer Ahmad Hurra both of whom hailed from Pulwama. As per police records, they were involved in assisting the active terrorists operating in the region.

According to the investigation, they were conspiring to facilitate terror attacks in the areas of Pulwama, thereby disrupting peace and normal activities.