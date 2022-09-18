NIA conducts raids in Telangana, AP

The raids are conducted in Nizamabad in Telangana and Kurnool, Guntur and Nellore in AP.

Hyderabad: Two dozen teams of National Investigation Agency (NIA) are carrying out raids in four districts in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh since Saturday night to find out terror links.

The Hyderabad unit of NIA has registered a case against one Abdul Khadar and 26 other persons from Nizamabad for allegedly conspiring to wage a war against the Central government apart from recruiting the members of Popular Front of India (PFI) and organising camps for imparting training to commit terrorists’ acts.

They also formed an unlawful assembly and promoted enmity between different groups on the basis of religion. They were also involved in activities disrupting sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, the NIA said in its FIR.