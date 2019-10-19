NIA conducts search at ex- medical officer’s house in Mancherial

By | Published: 10:52 pm

Hyderabad: Officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday night conducted searches at the house of Dr Chandrasekhar, a retired medical officer, at Hi-Tech City Colony in Mancherial district and questioned him on giving treatment to a Maoist named Narmada alias Aluri Krishna Kumari alias Sujathakka, who was arrested by the Maharashtra police. Narmada and her husband, Kiran Kumar alias Kiran Dada were arrested in June 19.

A four-member NIA team, accompanied by two police officials from the State, carried out searches at the residence and clinic of Chandrasekhar and grilled him for over five hours. Two mobile phones, computer hardware, a CD and Rs 27,000 in cash were seized from his house.

During the investigation, it was found that Narmada took treatment under the supervision of Chandrasekhar. The NIA officials reportedly asked the doctor to appear in the court as a witness. According to police, Kiran was a member of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) and also in-charge of Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, which is part of Dandakaranya region. Narmada was underground for the last 22 years. The couple hailing from Krishna district in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh carried a reward of Rs 20 lakh each.

