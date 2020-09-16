NIA court grants bail to TVV chief Maddileti

Maddileti, 31, will be released from Cherlapally Central Prison on Wednesday, said High Court advocate V Raghunath.

Hyderabad: A special court for NIA cases here on Tuesday granted conditional bail to Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) State president Maddileti alias Bandari Maddileti, who was arrested on charges of conspiring to recruit youth and raising funds for CPI (Maoist) through frontal organisations.

Maddileti, 31, will be released from Cherlapally Central Prison on Wednesday, said High Court advocate V Raghunath. He was arrested in 2019 after the police carried out searches at his house in the city resulting in seizure of several documents and digital devices allegedly establishing his close association with senior CPI (Maoist) leaders and top leaders of frontal organisations.

The case was first booked by the Nallakunta police and it was later taken over by the NIA which filed charge-sheet in the court here on August 28, 2020 against Maddileti and three others. The court has told Maddileti not to leave the territorial limits of the State without prior permission.

