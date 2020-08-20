NIA files charge sheet against couple in human trafficking case

By | Published: 11:23 pm 11:24 pm

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a supplementary charge-sheet in the NIA Special Court here against a couple, Mohammed Abdul Salam (47) alias Kounla Justin and Shiuli Khatun alias Sheela Justin (30), in connection with a case pertaining to human trafficking racket busted in Chatrinaka in old city in 2019.

The two suspects have been charge-sheeted under Sections 120B, 370, 370A (2) and 471 of IPC, Sections 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and Sections 14, 14A and 14C of The Foreigners Act for their alleged role in trafficking of young Bangladeshi girls and illegally crossing the Indo-Bangladesh border for running a prostitution racket in Hyderabad and in nearby places.

The Chatrinaka police busted the racket on April 21, 2019, and rescued six Bangladeshi girls from brothel houses run by Mohd Yousuf Khan, Bithi Begum and Sojib Shaik. The Hyderabad unit of NIA later re-registered the case and arrested Ruhul Amin Dhali and filed the first charge-sheet against Mohd Yousuf Khan, Bithi Begum, Sojib Shaik and Ruhul Amin Dhali on March 10, 2020.

According to the NIA, investigation established that the couple, along with Yousuf Khan, Bithi Begum, Sojib Shaik, Amin Dhali and others, were trafficking poor and young Bangladeshi girls into India through a well-organised network of agents in Bangladesh and India, by giving them false inducements of lucrative jobs, and subsequently forcing them into prostitution. Three more girls were rescued by the NIA on May 23, 2020, from a rented house of the couple in Hayathnagar. During the raid, many incriminating articles were seized from the house, according to an NIA press release.

Salam is from Hyderabad while Shiuli Khatun is from Bangladesh. Further investigation in the case is on.

