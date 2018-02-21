NIA files chargesheet against 5 Maoists, including 3 from Telangana

By | Published: 1:34 am

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a charge sheet in its Special Court at Ranchi against five Maoists, including three from Telangana, in connection with the CPI (Maoist) terror financing case.

The NIA booked the case against the five for conspiring to wage war against the Centre and the State government in Jharkhand, and involvement in extortion to collect funds for furthering their criminal and anti-social activities.

Those who have been charge-sheeted are Buredi Narayana, Satwaji alias Sudhakar and Madhavi — from Telangana — Prabhu Prasad Sahu alias Prabhu and Sujeet Kherwar alias Chhotu Kherwar — from Jharkhand.

Narayana is the brother of naxal commander Sudhakar in Jharkhand, while Madhavi is Sudhakar’s wife. Out of the five, Narayana and Prabhu Prasad Sahu are in judicial custody. An amount of Rs 25 lakh in cash and gold coins weighing 474 g were seized from them.

Investigation, which covered the collection of illegal funds by Maoists in 2017, revealed that the suspects established a network of cadres to wage war against the country and attack all symbols of Indian sovereignty, especially Indian security forces. They conspired to create an atmosphere of fear in the general public and achieve their objective of over-throwing the Government of India through armed struggle.

For carrying out terrorist activities, they were raising funds from ‘tendu’ leaf contractors, construction workers and businessmen, and the funds were used by CPI (Maoists), a press release stated.